Indian charged with raping woman in Singapore

Singapore, May 19 (IANS) An Indian man has been charged with aggravated rape of a female university student near the Kranji War Memorial in Singapore.

Chinnaiah Karthik, 21, allegedly approached the 23-year-old student along Turf Club Avenue at around 1.30 a.m. on May 4, Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao reported.

The student reportedly attempted to defend herself but was overpowered by the man. He then dragged her into a forested area between the Singapore Turf Club and Kranji War Memorial, where he raped her, the Straits Times reported on Saturday, citing the report.

It was not clear whether the student was jogging or walking home at the time of the incident, or whether the attack was premeditated.

Following police investigations, Karthik was identified through surveillance footage recorded in the area, including from a camera attached to a nearby lamp post. He was arrested near his dormitory during a police ambush and charged two days later.

He is currently in remand as the police continue with their investigations.

If convicted of the serious sexual offence, Karthik could face a jail sentence of between eight and 20 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

His case is expected to be heard on June 3 in the High Court.

–IANS

soni/