Indian chess queens trounce Venezuela at Olympiad

Chennai, Sep 25 (IANS) The fifth seeded Indian women’s team defeated 55th seeded Venezuela 4-0 in the second round of the 43rd World Chess Olympiad underway at Batumi in Georgia.

The team captain and coach Jacob Aagaard on Tuesday rested top player Koneru Humpy and brought in Harika Dronavalli.

Playing on the second table and true to their higher rating, the Indian eves — Harika, Tania Sachdev, Eesha Karavade and Padmini Rout — disposed off their Venezuelan rivals without much trouble.

While it took Harika some time to win the game, her teammates completed the task assigned to them fast.

In the open category, India defeated Austria with former World Champion V.Anand, Vidit Santhosh Gujrathi winning their games while B.Adhiban split the point with his rival.

Meanwhile on the second board P.Harikrishna’s game is still under progress with both the players having an equal position.

