Indian children to be part of ‘Nuclear Kids’ musical in Hungary

Chennai, July 20 (IANS) Three children from the Atomic Energy Central School at Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu have been selected to participate in the forthcoming “Nuclear Kids” — an international music programme in Hungary, Russian state-run atomic energy corporation Rosatom said on Friday.

In a statement here, Rosatom, the equipment supplier and consultant for the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu, said three students — Rajesh Viswa Sudhan, Pavithra Anup and Nishchita Bandekar — are among 79 school children chosen from different countries of the world to be part of the musical extravaganza.

“‘Nuclear Kids’ is the international children’s creativity project and is being organized in Hungary by Rosatom,” it said.

The rehearsal for the musical has already started with children from Bangladesh, Belarus, China, Croatia, Egypt, Hungary, India, Kazakhstan, Turkey and the UK, the statement said.

“The premiere of the musical would be held on August 4 in the city of Szekszárd (Hungary). Then, the guest performances will follow in Moscow and other Russian cities,” it said.

The musical chosen this year is “The Lomonosov Scroll” and is a tribute to Mikhail Lomonosov, a prominent Russian scientist of the 18th century.

“He influenced the formation of the modern Russian literary language and established the first Russian university, later named after him (Lomonosov Moscow State University),” the statement said, adding that a movie will also be shot based on the performance and the shooting will take place in Hungary, Yekaterinburg and Moscow.

“This year we are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the project which was held for the first time in 2008. Every year we receive a lot of feedback from the organizers which admire the creativity of our children from South Asia,” Andrey Shevlyakov, CEO of Rosatom – South Asia, which has its office in Mumbai, said in the statement.

–IANS

bc/nir