Indian contestant at Miss Universe 2016 not in final 13

Manila, Jan 30 (IANS) India’s Roshmitha Harimurthy is out of the Miss Universe 2016 pageant, which is being held at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, Philippines.

The 22-year-old, born in Bangalore, could not make it to the final 13 list of the pageant.

Roshmitha is a multilingual student at Mount Carmel College pursuing her Master’s Degree in International Business. With an eagerness to help others, Harimurthy decided to share her knowledge by volunteering as a teacher at Thanisandra Government Primary School in association with EFSA (Eco Foundation for Sustainable Alternatives).

It’s been more than 15 years since India won the Miss Universe title. Lara Dutta, now an actress, was crowned back in 2000.

Contestants from Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Haiti, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Panama, Peru, the Philippines, Thailand and the US have advanced to the next round.

The judging panel this year includes Cynthia Bailey, Mickey Boardman, Leila Lopes, Dayanara Torres, Francine LeFrak along with ex-Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, who won her title in Manila only.

She looked no less than a diva when Steve Harvey announced her as one of the judges and she flaunted her positive smile in golden outfit even if Indian girl couldn’t make it to the next round.

