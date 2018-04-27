Indian cricket squad named for women’s Asia Cup T20

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) The Indian squad for the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup T20, to be held in Malaysia, was announced on Friday.

The tournament featuring India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, and host Malaysia will be held from June 1 to 1. Each team will play against the other and the top two teams on the points table will qualify for the final.

India women’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ekta Bisht, Mona Meshram.

–IANS

pur/vd