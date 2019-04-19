Indian death toll in Sri Lanka climbs to 10

Colombo, April 23 (IANS) A total of 10 Indians have died in the Easter Sunday serial bombings in Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission here announced on Tuesday.

“Regret to confirm the deaths of two more Indian nationals, A. Maregowda and H. Puttaraju, in the blasts in Sri Lanka, taking the total number of Indian deaths in the tragedy to 10 as of now,” said the mission in a tweet.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj re-tweeted the post.

A total of 310 people were killed and over 500 injured in suicide bombings in three Sri Lankan cities on Sunday. Sri Lankan authorities have blamed a local Muslim group for the carnage.

