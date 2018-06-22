Indian deported from Australia over child exploitation material in phone

Canberra, June 26 (IANS) A 30-year-old Indian man has been deported from Australia after child exploitation material was found in his phone by border protection officials at Perth Airport.

The man had landed at Perth Airport from Singapore last week when Border Force officers stopped him for a baggage check and inspected his three mobile phones. One of them was found to have objectionable child exploitation material.

The phone was seized and his Temporary Skilled Graduate visa was cancelled. The man was held at the Perth Immigration Detention Centre before he was deported on Monday evening, the West Australian newspaper reported.

Acting Australian Border Force Western Australia regional commander Mark Wilson said border force would follow up with relevant authorities in Singapore.

“Visitors to Australia engaging in this behaviour risk forfeiting their right to be here.

“We also work closely with our law enforcement partners both here and abroad to share information relating to these persons to ensure we are protecting not only Australian children, but potential victims offshore,” he said.

