Indian equities end flat, profit booking caps gains

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Despite value buying and a strong rupee, Indian equities markets closed on a flat note on Friday as profit booking at higher levels capped gains.

Besides, investors were cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy review slated for next week.

The key indices provisionally closed marginally in the green, as healthy buying was witnessed in healthcare, banking and capital goods stocks.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched up 6.70 points or 0.08 per cent to 8,740.95 points.

The barometer 30-scrip sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 28,270.67 points, provisionally closed at 28,240.52 points (at 3.30 p.m.) — up 13.91 points or 0.05 per cent, from the previous close at 28,226.61 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 28,280.58 points and a low of 28,127.18 points during intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bulls — with 1,605 advances and 1,180 declines.

On Thursday, inflow of foreign funds and a strong rupee buoyed the benchmark indices.

The NSE Nifty inched up by 17.85 points or 0.20 per cent to close at 8,734.25 points, while the BSE Sensex was up by 84.97 points or 0.30 per cent to 28,226.61 points.

–IANS

ppg/vt