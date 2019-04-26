Indian equities react to weak Chinese factory data

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) The key equity indices opened on a dull note on Tuesday taking cues from the Asian markets which fell after China reported a weaker than expected manufacturing data.

Besides, the markets also awaited US Fed policy decision, due Wednesday.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 39,056.92 from its previous close at 39,067.33 on Friday. At 9.18 a.m., the Sensex traded at 39,039.36 lower by 27.97 points or 0.07 per cent.

The stock market was shut on Monday on account of polls in Mumbai.

The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) which closed at 11,754.65 on Friday, opened at 11,748.75 on Tuesday. IT traded at 11,728.70 during the morning trade session, down 25.95 points and 0.22 per cent.

On Friday, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) who have played a key role in pushing markets to fresh highs, sold Rs 70.73 crore worth of stocks while the Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) off-loaded scrips valued Rs 920.88 crore.

The Indian stock markets will again remain closed on Wednesday, on account of Maharashtra Day.

–IANS

ravi/in