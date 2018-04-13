Indian equity indices trade higher; metals, banks stocks surge

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Key Indian equity indices — after opening on a flat-to-positive note — traded higher during Tuesday’s morning session with healthy buying in metals, consumer durables and banking stocks.

Around 10.20 a.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange traded higher by 19.40 points or 0.18 per cent at 10,547.75 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 34,381.80 points, traded at 34,378.39 points — up 72.96 points or 0.21 per cent from its previous session’s close.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 34,402.90 points and a low of 34,284.67 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,367 advances and 694 declines.

On Monday, healthy macro-economic data, along with expectations of robust quarterly corporate earnings, led the equity indices to close on a higher note for the eighth consecutive session.

The Nifty50 was up 47.75 points or 0.46 per cent to close at 10,528.35 points, while the Sensex closed at 34,305.43 points — up 112.78 points or 0.33 per cent.

–IANS

ppg/in