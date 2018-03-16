Indian ethos includes respect for believers, non-believers: Dalai Lama

Jammu, March 18 (IANS) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama said on Sunday that India’s thousands of years of spiritual and secular values include respect not only for believers of different faiths but also for non-believers.

Addressing the first convocation of the Central University Jammu here, the Dalai Lama made a special mention of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Jammu and Kashmir is a state in which Buddhists, Hindus, Muslims and Christians live in complete harmony. This state presents the true harmony of India,” he said.

He expressed fear that the race for military power by big countries and even smaller nations like North Korea could make the present century a century of disaster.

“If this situation goes on, I fear the present century could be a century of disaster.”

He said scientists had proved that the basic human nature was more compassionate.

“Young children, six months, four months old, smile at each other. Compassion comes to a child from his mother. Even the mischief mongers have basically the same compassion.

“Our own experience shows that constant anger and fear affect our immune system. It is the duty of our educational system to further that basic character of compassion so that the world has hope.

“Here I have strong criticism against our so-called modern education system which is focused on material values.

“In the 8th century, a Tibetan emperor invited a scholar from Nalanda which was so highly developed in spiritual values.

“Nalanda was not a monastery but a complete university where people studied logic.

“I have been having discussions with American and European scholars who completely agree that ancient Indian values are very relevant to present day world.”

–IANS

sq/mr/ksk