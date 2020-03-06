Indian evacuees from Italy create choas at Army base

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Indian passengers after arriving from coronavirus- affected Italy on Wednesday at the Indian Army quarantine base in Haryana’s Manesar created choas demanding better facilities.

Sources said these 83 passengers after landing at the airport were taken to the quarantine base. After reaching there, they started complaining about the amenities provided by the Indian Army. They demanded separate rooms with attached washroom and other facilities at the barracks which were converted into a quarantine base.

A few of them made a call to the police after which policemen reached the venue and counselled them. After counselling, they complied and agreed to remain at the base.

“It was a minor issue and was amicably resolved”, said a senior Indian Army officer.

The Indian Army has committed 60 personnel to run the facility. Sources have indicated that the Army is incurring an expenditure of about Rs 3.5 lakhs per day in running the facility.

While it is an emergency facility, sources managing it have indicated that many detainees have demanded special arrangements such as independent rooms, creating hindrances in the smooth functioning of the medical and administrative staff.

Since the evacuees have already travelled together, the aspect of individual quarantine for 14 days may not find much merit.

“Despite differing individual preferences and demands, the army has gone about doing their job in the best possible way, ” said a source.

Responding to an emergency requirement to create and manage Indian and foreign nationals from friendly foreign countries, the Indian Army had created a facility near Manesar where detainees can be monitored for two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members to watch for any signs of infection.

So far, 455 individuals who have arrived from Wuhan (248), Japan (124) and Italy (83) have been quarantined in three batches at the emergency facility.

“The emergency facility consists of temporary barracks for accommodation, administration and medical facilities,” the source said.

To prevent mass outbreak, the facility has been divided into sectors, each with a maximum capacity of 50 persons. The people sheltered there are not allowed to intermingle.

All detainees are required to wear a three-layered mask at all times.

After 14 days, persons with no symptoms are allowed to go home with their detailed documentation sent to the district/state surveillance units, sources said.

Those found infected are shifted to isolation facilities for further medical exams and recovery.

Apart from playing games, watching TV and having meals together within a barrack, persons are not allowed to interact with the members of another barrack or sector.

–IANS

sk/prs