Indian expat wins $2.7 mn raffle in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, Feb 3 (IANS) An Indian expat won 10 million dirhams ($2.7 million) in a raffle held in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Prashanth Pandarathil bought the ticket online on January 4. The second prize of 100,000 dirhams was only won by another Indian, Kuldeep Kumar, reports The Khaleej Times.

There were six Indians in the top 10 winning list.

Last month, Abhishek Kathel, a Sharjah-based Indian expat, won $1 million in a Dubai Duty Free raffle.

In another lucky draw also last month, Dubai-based Sarath Purushothaman was announced the winner of 15 million dirhams at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

–IANS

ksk/mr