Indian expat wins big in Abu Dhabi raffle

Abu Dhabi, June 4 (IANS) An Indian expat won 10 million dirhams ($2.7 million) in a raffle held in Abu Dhabi, the media reported on Tuesday.

While Sanjai Nath R won the first prize, five other Indian expats were in the top 10 winning list of the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle, the Khaleej Times report.

The winners were announced on Monday.

Last month, Shojith KS, an Indian national from Sharjah, became another first prize winner of the Big Ticket raffle after winning 15 million dirhams.

Big Ticket is the largest and longest running monthly raffle draw for cash prizes and luxury cars in Abu Dhabi.

Tickets can be purchased online or at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Duty Free and City Terminal Abu Dhabi.

–IANS

ksk