Indian expat’s charity sets iftar distribution record in UAE

Abu Dhabi, May 20 (IANS) A Dubai-based charity, owned by an Indian expat, has set a new Guinness World Record for iftar distribution, the media reported.

Joginder Singh Salaria, founder of PCT Humanity, said in a statement on Sunday that the effort was in continuation to the vegetarian iftar held daily at the premises of his company Pehal International at the Dubai Industrial Park, reports Gulf News.

“This is an incredible moment for all of us in the long journey of transforming lives of people and bringing smiles to them.

Besides the record, our main aim is to feed people pure vegetarian food to stay healthy and fit and also save animals. We are glad people are joining us in spreading this message,” he said in the statement.

Adjudicated by Douglas Palau, the attempt saw iftar meals containing seven items spread in a line without keeping any gap between the packages for a kilometre.

–IANS

ksk