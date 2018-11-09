Indian film fraternity mourns ‘forever superhero’ Stan Lee’s death

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) As the news of comic creator Stan Lee’s death broke out, a slew of celebrated names from the Indian film fraternity like Shekhar Kapur, Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Arjun Kapoor took to social media to pay tributes to the 95-year-old Marvel Comics patriarch.

Lee, who created the “X-Men”, the “Avengers” and “Black Panther”, died on Monday.

Born as Stanley Lieber, Lee began his career at what was then Timely Comics in 1939. Over the years he was a writer, editor and occasional illustrator.

He first created the Fantastic Four which was followed by Spider-Man, the Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, the X-Men and Daredevil.

Taking to mourn the comic visionary’s death, this is what Bollywood celebrities had to say:

Shekhar Kapur: The man that started the idea of superheroes.. the originator of those mythic characters… Stan Lee RIP. Had the opportunity to spend time and work with him too. He loved Indian Mythology.

Sonam Kapoor: “Nuff said” Stan Lee.

Arjun Kapoor: The man who made me believe heroes exist around us and within us. Thank you Stan Lee for giving us the hope and belief we all love latching onto… RIP Stan you will always be the worlds first super hero!

Rana Daggubati: And today my Universe mourns! RIP Stan Lee one of the greatest influencers of my life and our times.

Sidharth Malhotra: Farewell Stan Lee. The superhero of dreams, imagination and creativity. You will live forever. RIP Stan Lee.

Taapsee Pannu: Today we lost the hero of my favourite films. Stan Lee. I almost believed he is a super hero who will never leave us… Along with him, my dream of meeting him, to discover a super power I always dreamt of having, will rest in peace forever and ever.

Siddharth: Exelsior. Stan Lee — legend the super hero rests.

Randeep Hooda: Thank you for the Marvel universe… For making us see super heroes in all of us RIP Stan Lee.

Athiya Shetty: Forever superhero, Stan Lee.

Dia Mirza: What would the world be without Stan Lee. RIP.

Esha Gupta: Can’t b’lieve an era is over… thankful we were all blessed to be in this era Stan Lee.

Kunal Kohli: Stan Lee. As little kids we did not know the hero who created our heroes. The heroes he made, made super heroes out of actors.He made our childhood and keeps the child in us living forever. Stan Lee far more than a superhero forever. RIP.

Vir Das: Rest in peace Stan Lee You are Marvel’s greatest hero.

Armaan Malik: I am not feeling sad about Stan Lee because he is never going to be leaving us. In every character that he conceptualised there lives a part of him. Thank you for creating your own universe here on earth and making us believe in your Marvel Stan Lee RIP sir.

–IANS

dc/ksk