Indian found dead in UAE

Abu Dhabi, July 17 (IANS) An Indian expat who had been missing here for a week was found dead, police said.

Jabar K.P., who hailed from Kannur district of Kerala, was working in a bank here. He was staying in Abu Dhabi for nine years and went missing last week, the Khaleej Times reported on Tuesday.

His body was found on the outskirts of Mussafah industrial area, his brother Muneer said on Monday. The cause of death was unknown. The body was earlier kept in a mortuary as “unidentified”.

Muneer said he got to know about his brother’s death through social workers and community groups.

“… I don’t know about the day when the body was found, but the location is Mussafah. Nor do I know the reason behind my brother’s death. He never had problem with anyone,” said Muneer.

Jabar K.P. is survived by his wife and two children.

–IANS

