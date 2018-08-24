Indian gets suspended jail term, deportation order for forgery

Dubai, Aug 27 (IANS) An Indian man has received a suspended jail term along with a deportation order for forging a parking ticket in Dubai.

The Court of First Instance heard that the 25-year-old Indian made a fake copy of a ticket using Photoshop to avoid paying for the parking lot. He was caught in Al Rafaa following the incident in March, the Khaleej Times reported on Sunday.

He received a suspended jail term along with a deportation order. The man admitted to the police that he copied an original Roads and Transport Authority ticket and placed the forged one on his car.

