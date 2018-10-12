Indian girls, boys settle for hockey silver

Buenos Aires, Oct 15 (IANS) Indian girls were defeated 3-1 by Argentina here at the Youth Olympics while boys went down 4-2 to Malaysia.

The South American side created history by winning its first ever Olympic gold in the women’s hockey in any category as Gianella Palet, Sofia Ramallo and Brisa Bruggesser scored for the hosts. Mumtaz Khan netted India’s only goal on Sunday.

Chinese girls won the bronze medal with a 6-0 rout of South Africa, while the Argentine boys took bronze courtesy a 4-0 win over Zambia, Xinhua news agency reported.

–IANS

