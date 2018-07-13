Indian hockey team jumps to fifth in FIH rankings

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) The Indian hockey team’s silver medal-winning effort at the Champions Trophy in Breda, the Netherlands, earlier this month has propelled them to the fifth spot in the world rankings, released by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday.

India finished runners up after losing the final to reigning world champions Australia, who meanwhile, consolidated their stay atop the world rankings.

Australia (1906 points) sit 23 points ahead of second-ranked Argentina (1883) and are followed by Belgium (1709) and the Netherlands (1654).

With 1484 points, India have pushed Germany (1456) to sixth from the fifth spot.

Most of the teams in the top 20 are non-movers, although 18th placed Austria and 19th ranked Egypt have climbed ahead of France, who now sit in the 20th position.

–IANS

tri/sed