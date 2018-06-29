Indian Mansarovar pilgrim dies in Nepal

Kathmandu, July 2 (IANS) An Indian woman who was returning after pilgrimage in Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet died of altitude sickness in Simikot of Nepal’s Humla district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as 56-year-old Leela Mahendra Narayan of Kerala. She arrived in Simikot on Sunday.

According to police officials, Narayan died of decreased level of oxygen in her body. The body was still lying at the Simikot airport as the flights have been disrupted since June 31 due to bad weather.

Humla is located in far west of the Himalayan nation close to Nepal-China border. Hundreds of Indian pilgrims undertake the route of Humla via Nepalgunju to reach Manasarovar.

Around 400 passengers, including Indian tourists, were stranded at the Simikot airport while around 150 passengers were stranded at Kohilsa checkpoint in Simikot, according to the Civil Aviation Office.

–IANS

