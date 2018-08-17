Indian men’s badminton team loses to Indonesia in quarters

Jakarta, Aug 20 (IANS) India’s men’s badminton team lost 1-3 to hosts Indonesia in the quarter-finals of the 18th Asian Games here on Monday.

H.S. Prannoy was the only Indian to have got a point for India, while Kidambi Srikanth and the doubles pairs of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy lost.

Srikanth lost to Anthony Ginting 21-23, 23-21, 10-21 as the hosts got a 1-0 lead. The hosts doubled their advantage when Satwik-Chirag fell to Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 21-19, 19-21, 16-21.

Prannoy then defeated Jonatan Christie 21-15, 21-19 to keep India in the contest, with the win making it 1-2 at the Istora Senayan Stadium.

However, Manu-summeth coulnd’t take the contest to the decider, losing 14-21, 18-21 to Fahar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto, as Indonesia won 3-1 to enter the semi-finals.

In other quarter-finals, Japan thrashed defending champions South Korea 3-0, Chinese Taipei crushed Nepal 3-0 and China routed Hong Kong 3-0.

In the semi-finals on Tuesday, Japan will meet Indonesia, while Chinese Taipei will take on China.

–IANS

pur/sed