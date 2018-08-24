Indian mixed and men’s bridge teams get bronze medals at Asiad

Jakarta, Aug 26 (IANS) India’s mixed team and men’s bridge teams got a bronze medal each after losing their semi-final matches at the 18th Asian Games here on Sunday.

The mixed team, comprising Kiran Nadar, Satyanarayana Bachiraju, Hema Deora, Gopinath Manna, Himani Khandelwal and Rajeev Khandelwal, lost to Thailand in their semi-final match.

The men’s team of Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tewari, Sumit Mukherjee, Debabrata Majumder, Raju Tolani and Ajay Khare, fell against Singapore in the semi-finals.

–IANS

