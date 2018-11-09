Indian national arrested for raping minor in Nepal

Kathmandu, Nov 16 (IANS) A 22-year-old Indian national has been arrested by the police in Nepal’s Palpa district on the charge of raping a seven-year-old girl.

The accused, identified as Kausar Alam, hails from Bihar and has been working as a daily wager in Palpa district’s Rampur area, the Himalayan Times reported on Friday.

He was absconding after committing the crime on Thursday morning and was arrested at night, the police said.

