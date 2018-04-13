Indian navigation satellite’s orbit raised further

Chennai, April 14 (IANS) The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully carried out the second orbit raising operations of navigation satellite, IRNSS-1I, the space agency said on Saturday.

According to the ISRO, the orbit raising operation took place at 8.04 p.m. on Friday.

The achieved perigee height (nearest point to the earth) is 8,683 km and apogee height (farthest point to the earth) is 35,733 km.

The IRNSS-1I was launched on Thursday.

The agency said the third orbit raising operation of IRNSS-1I was planned to be carried out at around 10.45 p.m. on Saturday.

The targeted perigee height is 31,540 km and apogee height is 35,797 km.

However, the ISRO did not provide any information for how many minutes the satellites’ onboard motors were fired for raising the orbit.

