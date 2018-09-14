Indian Navy chief to present paper at US defence symposium

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Indian Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba is visiting Rhode Island from September 18 to 22 for attending the 23rd edition of the International Sea-Power Symposium (ISS) organised by the US Navy.

He is scheduled to present his views on the topic ‘Defending the Maritime Commons: Safeguarding the Free and International Order’ and participate in panel discussion during the symposium.

During his visit, Admiral Lanba is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Admiral US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral John M. Richardson; Indo-Pacific Command (INDO-PACOM) Commander Admiral Philip S. Davidson; Pacific Fleet (PACFLT) Commander Admiral John C Aquilino; Commander Naval Forces, Europe, Admiral James G. Foggo and Commander of the 5th Fleet, Vice Admiral Scott Stearney.

In addition, he would be interacting with chiefs of navies of Japan, France, Australia, the UK, Malaysia and Sweden.

The US has accorded ‘Major Defence Partner’ status to India in June 2016.

“The Indian Navy engages with the US Navy on numerous issues, which include operational interactions such as the MALABAR and RIMPAC series of exercises, training exchanges, exchange of white shipping information, all of which are coordinated through the medium of Executive Steering Group (ESG) meetings conducted annually,” an official release said.

“In addition, warships from both navies regularly make port calls at each other’s ports,” it added.

–IANS

