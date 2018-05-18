Indian Navy ships to visit Vietnam

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Three Indian naval ships will make a port call in Vietnam under the ongoing operational deployment of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet to SouthEast Asia and NorthWest Pacific region, officials said on Sunday.

INS Sahyadri, INS Shakti and INS Kamorta under the command of Eastern Fleet chief Rear Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi will be at Tien Sa Port, Danang, from May 21 to 25.

“On completion of the harbour phase, both the Indian Navy and Vietnam Peoples’ Navy would be undertaking an exercise,” said an official statement from the Defence Ministry.

The Ministry added that the current visit seeks to enhance maritime cooperation between the two Navies and will further bolster the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries and contribute to security and stability in the region.

“India-Vietnam relations have been strengthened in recent years due to a vibrant economic relationship and growing convergence on security issues,” the statement added.

The Indian Defence Minister is scheduled to visit Vietnam in June and the Chief of General Staff of Vietnam People’s Army and the Commander-in Chief of Vietnam People’s Navy are scheduled to visit India later this year.

–IANS

kd/mr/vd