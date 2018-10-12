Indian Oil’s art exhibition to open in Mumbai on October 24

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Indian Oil Corporation’s biennial art exhibition – The Canvas Code – will open here on October 24, officials said on Wednesday.

The exhibition, an initiative to promote young artists, will showcase a wide array of paintings by over 90 artists from all over India at the Jehangir Art Gallery.

The six-day event will be inaugurated by painter Bose Krishnamachari.

IOC first organised this exhibition in 1987 to encourage young artists in the early stages of their careers.

“We are delighted that it continues to be such an important exhibition for artists, giving them a platform to share their voices, art, and to introduce new ideas to the ever-increasing audience in the world of art,” said Subodh Dakwale, IOC’s Executive Director (Corporate Communications & Branding).

The display will feature a diverse range of artworks from different age groups, styles and categories and 10 per cent of the sale proceeds would go to an NGO, Nanhi Kali.

Dakwale said that for the first time, specially-challenged artists like Sudarshan Manse and Gaurav Dhamija will display their works. Besides, creations by IOC employees will also be put up at the gallery.

Some of the artists whose works would be displayed include Suhas Bahulkar, Achyut Pallav, Shobha Broota, V.G. Andani, David Prem, Mohammad Iqbal, Pankaj Gehlot and Niti Yogi.

