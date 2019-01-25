India

Indian, Pakistani troops exchange fire

Views: 2

Jammu, Jan 28 (IANS) Indian and Pakistani troops traded fire on the international border on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

Border Security Force (BSF) sources said they had deployed an earth moving machine to repair the damaged portion of the border fencing near Chandawn border outpost in Hiranagar sector on Monday.

“Pakistan Rangers fired at BSF troopers deployed for repair work around 12.40 p.m. Our men retaliated strongly. Firing exchanges continued for some time,” an official said.

–IANS

sq/mr

ALSO READ:   Government increases export incentive for onion farmers to 10%
Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *