Indian, Pakistani troops exchange fire

Jammu, Jan 28 (IANS) Indian and Pakistani troops traded fire on the international border on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

Border Security Force (BSF) sources said they had deployed an earth moving machine to repair the damaged portion of the border fencing near Chandawn border outpost in Hiranagar sector on Monday.

“Pakistan Rangers fired at BSF troopers deployed for repair work around 12.40 p.m. Our men retaliated strongly. Firing exchanges continued for some time,” an official said.

–IANS

