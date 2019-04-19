Indian President, PM condemn Sri Lanka bombings

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on condemned the mass killings by suicide bombers in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, saying India stood in solidarity with the island nation.

“India condemns the terror attacks in Sri Lanka and offers its condolences to the people and government of the country,” Kovind tweeted.

“Such senseless violence, aimed at innocent people, has no place in civilised society. We stand in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka.”

Modi added: “Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured.”

A string of explosions rocked churches and hotels in Colombo and elsewhere during Easter Sunday.

–IANS

mr/pg