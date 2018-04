Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh), April 12 (IANS) India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket lifted off successfully with navigation satellite IRNSS-1I from the rocket port here early on Thursday.

The PSLV-XL version, standing 44.4 metres tall and weighing 321 tonnes, rose up into the skies at 4.04 a.m.

