Indian, Russian companies signs 7 defence related agreements

Chennai, April 13 (IANS) Indian companies and Russian Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) on Friday signed seven MoUs on the sidelines of DefExpo 2018 here on Friday, an official statement said.

According to the statement, deliberations during the third India-Russia Military Industrial Conference were aimed to focus on needs for improvement of after-sales support of Russian origin defence platforms being exploited by Indian defence forces and also to facilitate domestic manufacturing of some of the identified spare parts through collaborations between Indian vendors and Russian OEMs.

“Towards the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the government, seven MoUs were signed between the Indian private defence sector manufacturing companies and Russian OEMs for manufacture, development of spares, sub-assemblies, assemblies of identified Russian origin platforms in use by the Indian Armed Forces in collaboration with the Russian OEMs,” it said.–IANS

spk/vd