Indian small screen going through fantasy-oriented phase: Harshad Arora

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) From “Naagin” to “Maharakshak: Aryan” to “Mayavi Maling”, actor Harshad Arora says there is a fantasy wave on the Indian small screen currently.

“We are trying to get new shows apart from kitchen politics and saas bahu dramas. Especially the present phase is fantasy-oriented phase. There are lot of fantasy shows and historical dramas coming up. Audience like it and that is why they are making it,” Harshad told IANS.

“Mayavi Maling”, aired on Star Bharat, is about how three princesses — Pranali, Eshwarya and Garima — attempt to fight evil in order to save their kingdom from destruction. Harshad is seen as Prince Angad.

The “Beintehaa” star says women used to dominate the small screen, but that is changing now.

“There used to be women domination. There are still shows on TV which are very women-oriented. Women is still the core audiences for TV even now. But then again times are changing. There are lot of new concepts coming in. They might do well and might not do that well, at least makers are trying something new.”

