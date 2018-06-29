Indian start-up MoEngage partners US-based email platform Sendgrid

Bengaluru, July 3 (IANS) Bengaluru-based user analytics platform MoEngage on Tuesday announced to partner US-based email delivery platform SendGrid to expand the partner ecosystem.

MoEngage helps brands enhance their engagement efforts through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) powered Marketing Cloud solutions.

Run by CEO Sameer Dholakia, Colorado-based Sendgrid is an email delivery platform that claims outstanding open rates and delivery success rates.

“With this partnership, MoEngage can provide its users the benefits of the best email delivery platform out there — Sendgrid. Sendgrid users will be able to make use of MoEngage’s growth and engagement solutions,” said Raviteja, CEO of MoEngage.

The combined capabilities will allow users to drive up their open rates with the help of Sendgrid’s email delivery system and boost their click-through rate (CTR) and conversion rate with the help of MoEngage’s AI-backed tools.

“MoEngage’s integration with Sendgrid’s email delivery platform helps brands optimise their campaign success through our industry-leading email delivery technology combined with MoEngage’s targeted and personalised messaging,” said Elliot Goldwater, Director, Business Development & Partnerships at SendGrid.

Founded in 2014 and co-founded by Raviteja Dodda and Yashwanth Kumar, both alumni of IIT Kharagpur, MoEngage has presence across Asia, Europe and the US.

The company enables hyper-personalisation at scale by analyzing over 200 million users and delivering more than 10 billion interactions every month.

