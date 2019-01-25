Indian students to participate in PISA – 2021

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry on Monday signed a pact with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) for the participation of students from India to take the PISA-2021, a competency-based test, which tests the learning levels of 15-year-old students in reading, mathematics and science.

With the signing of the pact, Indian students aged 15 will be able to take the Programme for International Student Assessment or PISA, which is conducted every three years.

“We are moving from national assessment to international assessment. Under this initiative, students will be tested in reading, maths, and science. I am sure that Indian students will come out with flying colors,” HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar told the media.

He said that the outcomes of the test will be used to do more teacher training programmes and curriculur reforms.

A sample of students will be randomly selected from different regions to appear in the test.

The Minister said that questions in the test will be contextualized according to the Indian setting to help students understand them better.

–IANS

vn/oeb