Indian tea firm strikes $1 mn export deal with Chinese company

Beijing, Nov 6 (IANS) As India eyes the world’s biggest tea market in China, an Indian firm on Friday struck a $1 million export deal with a Chinese company.

Indian company Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd signed the contract with Chinese company COFCO (China Tea) for export of black tea, the Indian Embassy said here.

The deal, signed at China’s International Import Expo in Shanghai, came after an Indian tea promotional event was organised by the Indian Embassy in Beijing.

China is India’s 10th largest tea export destination. Last year, India’s export of tea to China was worth $25 million.

There is a rising demand for Assam CTC (crush, tear, curl) black tea, known for its strong colour and flavour.

