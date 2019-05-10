Indian team invests in monitoring player load management

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) The Indian cricket team management have invested in a player load management system to help enhance their performance ahead of the World Cup.

“The BCCI have enlisted the help of GPS performance tracking and analysis to make sure Ravi Shastri’s squad is in peak physical condition ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup at the end of May,” a statement said.

“A deal has been struck with STATSports. The UK-based sports tech company are global leaders in the industry with a renowned client list which includes the national soccer teams of Brazil, England, Germany, Portugal & clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and many more,” the statement read.

The high-resolution units are worn in a baselayer vest and sit in a fitted pocket between the shoulder blades.

They measure hundreds of physical metrics including distance, speed, acceleration, deceleration, high-speed running, and dynamic stress load. And, vitally, allow the fitness team to carefully manage players’ workloads, and injury rehabilitation programmes.

Two-time champions India led by Virat Kohli, take on South Africa in their opener on June 5. The World Cup is starting from May 30 in England and Wales.

