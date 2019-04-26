Indian, three Indian-origin people killed in US: Sushma

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) An Indian visitor and three others of Indian origin were reported killed in the US’ Cincinatti city, but it was not a hate crime, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the Minister said she was informed by the Indian Ambassador about the killings that took place on Sunday evening.

“The matter is under investigation by the police, but it is not a hate crime. Our Consul General in New York is coordinating with the authorities concerned and will keep me informed on this. @IndiainNewYork,” she said in another tweet.

–IANS

