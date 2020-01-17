Indian wins Dubai raffle after buying tickets for 10 yrs

Dubai, Jan 21 (IANS) An Indian shopkeeper in Dubai has finally won a raffle after buying tickets for 10 years, a media report said on Tuesday.

Sreejith was named the winner Infiniti QX50 car as well as a 200,000 dirham ($54,452) cash prize in the Infiniti Mega Raffle, part of the 25th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the Khaleej Times report said.

Commenting on his win, Sreejith said: “I couldn’t believe my ears. I have diligently purchased a raffle ticket every year for the last 10 years, with the hopes to strike lucky one day. This win means so much to me and I now believe that dreams can come true.

“I have two boys and a third on the way and this money will ensure that my kids have a bright future ahead of them.”

The Infiniti Mega Raffle offers DSF visitors the opportunity to drive an Infiniti QX50 car and 200,000 dirhams in cash every single day of the festival.

In addition, one lucky DSF shopper can win a grand prize of 1 million dirhmas in cash at the end of the festival.

–IANS

ksk/