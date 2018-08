Jakarta, Aug 28 (IANS) Indian archers took silver in the Compound Women’s Team category following a narrow loss to South Korea at the 18th Asian Games here on Tuesday.

The Indians gave a tough fight to the overwhelming favourites before going down 228-231 in the final.

The Indian team of Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari and Jyothi Vennam won the first set, but could not sustain the momentum, going down 59-57, 56-58, 58-58, 55-58.

