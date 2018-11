Sharjah, Nov 9 (IANS) A 25-year-old Indian worker was found hanging in his accommodation here, a Sharjah Police official said.

The worker is believed to have committed suicide, Gulf News quoted the official as saying on Thursday.

The victim’s roommate found him hanging at the accommodation in Al Sajja and tried to cut him loose, but he was already dead, he added.

The police have launched a probe into the case.

