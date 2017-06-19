Indian Wushu team clinches six medals at BRICS Games

Guangzhou (China), June 19 (IANS) India won six medals — two golds, two silvers and two bronzes — in the Wushu competition of the BRICS Games, which concluded here on Monday.

Indian Wushu players gave tough competition to Wushu’s powerhouses China and Russia with other two teams Brazil and South Africa.

On Sunday, M. Gyandas won gold medal in Taijiquan/Taijijian, M. Bidheswari Devi won silver and L. Sanatgombhi Chanu won bronze in Taijiquan/Taijijian event. On Monday, the second and final day of Wushu events, the Indian team won three more medals — one gold, one silver and one bronze in the Five-Nation Wushu completion.

Anjul Namdev clinched the gold medal in Changquan overall event, Ng. Toshibala won silver in Women’s Changquan event, and Sajan Lama settled for bronze medal in Nanquan allround Event.

