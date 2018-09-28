Indians’ sense of humour attracts me the most: Chef Gary Mehigan

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Globally renowned English- Australian chef Gary Mehigan, who often travels to India for work, finds Indians to be the most friendly people in the world.

“People in India are so helpful and loving. The warmth they provide gives me homely feeling. People here know the best to make someone comfortable with their hospitality. Everyone here greets each other with a smile,” the 51-year-old told IANS on Saturday during the preview event of collection by Gary Mehigan x Nicobar here in association with brand Motherland.

Gary Mehigan x Nicobar is a collection for cooks, kitchens and dinner tables and other home products which are inspired by Indian and Australian culture.

This collaboration also marks the launch of Nicobar’s upcoming Indian Ocean collection: an exciting range of products and ideas, inspired by the geographic and cultural richness of this oceanic region.

The Chef was in the Capital to celebrate the Australia Fest 2018 where the designs were showcased.

Asked what attracts him to India, the restaurateur and the “MasterChef Australia” judge Gary shared that it is the humour of Indian people which makes him fall for the country again and again.

He said: “I love the sense of humour of Indians very much. They can make anyone laugh with their sense of humour and I guess it is one of the main things which attracts me to India everytime. If you pay visit to some other country, you won’t find people with such great humour there, but in India and Australia, people have the ability to make others connected to them with their humour.

“The first thing I said to my wife (Mandy Mehigan) when I visited India with her is that did you notice how lovely everyone is? No matter whether you are in Delhi or in other place, everyone here is kind-hearted.”

The event exhibited several cooking utensils, which were hand-designed according to the theme of Indian Ocean, adding cross culture vibes to them.

Be it a saucer plate or a lassi glass, every thing in the displayed crockery has a little ocean touch to it.

The lassi makers have a star shaped stir, while there are art motifs on vessels designed to mix Indian spices and there is one modern bakeware which can sail straight from the kitchen to the table without a change of vessels.

Talking about her experience working with Gary on curating ocean theme based culinary, Simran Lal, co-founder of Nicobar said: “Working with Gary revives my old memories of watching him on TV set. Gary and his wife worked on a fabulous brief for the Nicobar design team to work on.

“It was fun working with him. He made me learn new innovative ideas of how can we promote two cultures and enhance the relations between our nations through our handmade products.”

