Indians took Ola to cover 20mn km on New Year’s Eve

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Indian ride hailing company Ola on Friday announced people across the country travelled for over 20 million kilometres on its platform on New Years Eve.

While Bengaluru registered more number of trips to and from party areas, taking up 23 per cent of all trips, Mumbai closely followed by taking up 22 per cent of the trips and Delhi-NCR was at the third spot with 20 per cent of the total trips

Additionally, on an average, people stepped out for parties between 7.30 – 8.30 p.m., with the most number of booking requests coming in at this time.

In a bid to provide safety and mobility support to citizens in high traffic areas on New Year’s Eve, Ola had also deployed hundreds of “Safety Scouts” across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata on December 31.

The “Safety Scouts” comprised both male and female personnel who are specially trained by the company to help provide safety and mobility support to citizens.

