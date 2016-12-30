Indians willing to travel more in search of soulmate: Research

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) The changing lifestyle, increasing urbanisation and greater exposure to liberal culture caused a huge change in the wedding market of India. According to one survey, 2016 has brought phenomenal change in preference of young singles and most of them are willing to travel to find the perfect match.

According to an year-end survey by Banihal.com, an artificial intelligence based platform to find the perfect match, 75 percent of men and 85 percent of women are willing to travel to meet the person who they think is perfect for them.

Also, while analysing the data, the researchers found that travel is the most important characteristic mentioned by both males and females when people exchange messages with each other on Banihal, said a statement.

Those who love to travel, get more acceptance for marriage proposals. Women majorly accept proposals from men who like to travel than any other interest. Also, travel is twice as likely to be mentioned compared to other top five interests.

The survey was conduceted on over 6,000 Banihal users from cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad.

