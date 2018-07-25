India’s 1st Apache, Chinook choppers complete inaugural flights: Boeing

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Aerospace major Boeing on Friday said that it has carried out the first flights of India’s Apache and Chinook helicopters destined for delivery in 2019.

“First flight of India’s Apache and Chinook helicopters are important milestones towards strengthening Indian armed forces capabilities,” Boeing India President Pratyush Kumar was quoted as saying in a statement.

“India will receive the most advanced versions of both the AH-64E Apache and the CH-47F Chinook.

“Indian industry partners such as Dynamatics is building large sections of Chinook, and the Tata Boeing joint venture in Hyderabad is building the complete fuselage of the Apache,” it said.

India will ultimately receive 22 AH-64E Apache attack, and 15 CH-47F(I) Chinook transport, helicopters.

The contract for the Indian Air Force’s 22 Apaches and 15 Chinooks was finalised in September 2015.

Additionally, six Apaches were cleared for purchase for the Indian Army in 2017.

Fuselages for this Army order will be produced by Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited, the joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems in Hyderabad.

–IANS

rv/in/sed