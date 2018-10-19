India’s 4Tune Factory gets UN award for women in business

United Nations, Oct 26 (IANS) Kerala-based 4Tunes Factory has been given a special recogntion award by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) for enabling women and girls to develop skills.

Chandra Vadhana, the CEO of the company, received the “Empretec Women in Business: Special Recognition Social Award” on Thursday in Geneva at the World Investment Forum.

The award was presented by Alok Kumar, the founder of SRK Consulting Group.

According to UNCTAD, the award judges said 4Tunes Factory “worked toward activating and enabling women and girls by developing their skills”.

It said the Empretec awards are given to women-owned businesses that have benefited from the business from UNCTAD’s Empretec entrepreneurship programme.

It seeks to develop entrepreneurship and micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) with the aim of promoting sustainable development and inclusive growth.

The 4Tunes Factory, which is based in Kakkanad, near Ernakulam, says it designs and implements “innovative concepts in the areas of human talent maximisation involving technological solutions”.

–IANS

