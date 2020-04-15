India’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 11,933, 10,197 active (Ld)

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) With the reporting of 1,118 new cases in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 11,933, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data released here on Wednesday.

In an evening update at 5 p.m., the ministry said 10,197 cases were active in the country, while 1,343 people have recovered and 392 persons have succumbed to the dreaded virus. One person has migrated to another country.

In the previous update on Tuesday, the Ministry had reported a total 10,815 cases. The total number of cases includes 76 foreign nationals.

Of the total cases, 2,687 have been reported from Maharashtra, followed by Delhi (1,561), Tamil Nadu (1,204), Rajasthan (1,005), Madhya Pradesh (987), Uttar Pradesh (735), Gujarat (695), Telangana (647), Andhra Pradesh (503) and Kerala (387).

The Union Territory of J&K has reported 278 cases, followed by West Bengal (213), Karnataka (277), Haryana (199), Punjab (186), Bihar (70), Odisha (60), Uttarakhand (37), Chhattisgarh (33), Himachal Pradesh (33), Jharkhand (27), Chandigarh (21), Ladakh (17), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (11), Goa (7) and Puducherry (7).

In the northeast, Assam has reported the most number of cases at 33, while Meghalaya has reported 7 cases. There are two cases each in Manipur and Tripura, while Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh have one case each.

