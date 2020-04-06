India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 4,200; Maha leads with 748

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India is 4281, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

Of these, 3,851 are active cases, 318 individuals have recovered and discharged from the hospital, one person migrated to another country and 111 people succumbed to the disease, according to the data published by the Ministry in the evening.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total number of positive cases rising to 748, followed by Tami Nadu which reported 571 cases, and then Delhi which has reported 523 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

At least 314 people are affected in Kerala, 305 in Uttar Pradesh, while Rajasthan reported 274 cases, Telengana 321 cases, and Andhra Pradesh 226.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 165 cases, Jammu and Kashmir has 109, Punjab has 76 cases, West Bengal has 80, Gujarat 144, Haryana has 84 cases, Bihar 32, Chandigarh has 18, Assam 26, Ladakh has 14 coronavirus cases as per the data.

In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, there are at least 10 cases, Uttarakhand has also reported 26 cases, Arunachal Pradesh has 1, Goa has 7 cases, Chhattisgarh has 10, Himachal Pradesh 13, Jharkhand 4 and Manipur have 2 cases, Odisha has 21 cases and Puducherry 5.

Most number of fatalities been reported from Maharashtra – 45. Other states and UTs that have reported deaths are Andhra Pradesh (3), Bihar (1), Delhi (7), Gujarat (12), Haryana (1),Himachal Pradesh (1), J&k (2), Karnataka (4), Kerala (2), Madhya Pradesh (9), Punjab (6), Tamil Nadu (5), Telangana (7), Uttar Pradesh (3) and West Bengal (3).

The 318 people who recovered from the disease are from Andhra Pradesh (1), Chhattisgarh (8), Delhi (19), Gujarat (22), Haryana (25), Himachal Pradesh (2), Jammu and Kashmir (4), Karnataka (12), Kerala (55), Ladakh (10), Maharashtra (56), Puducherry (1), Punjab (4), Rajasthan (21), Tamil Nadu (8), Telengana (34), Uttarakhand (4), Odisha (2),Uttar Pradesh (21) and West Bengal (10).

According to the Health Ministry, supply lines from abroad opened up on Monday with the receipt of 1.70 lakh Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) coveralls from China. Along with domestic supplies of 20,000 coveralls, a total of 1.90 lakh coveralls will now be distributed to hospitals and will add to the 3,87,473 PPEs already available in the country as of now. A total of 2.94 lakh PPE coveralls have been arranged and supplied by the government.

“In addition to this, 2 lakh domestically produced N95 masks are also being sent to various hospitals. Including these, over 20 lakh N95 masks have been supplied by Government of India. About 16 lakh N95 masks are presently available in the country, and this figure will increase with the fresh supply of 2 lakh masks”, said the ministry in a statement.

