India’s domestic financial allocations for health a global benchmark: Nadda

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda on Friday said that the financial allocations for health in India had drastically increased over the years setting a benchmark for other countries.

“I am happy to share that India has set an example globally by increasing its domestic financial allocations for health,” Nadda said while addressing the Preparatory Meeting for the Sixth Global Fund Replenishment.

Hosted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Preparatory Meeting has brought together governments, donors, technical partners and civil society groups in a demonstration of global solidarity to pursue the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 3 that is “health and well-being for all”.

The Minister further said that India is prioritising resource allocations for tuberculosis with more than $2 billion being invested in the implementation of the National Strategic Plan to End TB 2017-2025.

“This amount is separate from the additional amount of $100 million, being invested for nutritional support to TB patients under the Nikshay Poshan Yojna. As resolved by our government, the country is galvanising all efforts to end TB by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target,” Nadda added.

The Global Fund is seeking to raise at least $14 billion for the next three years to help save 16 million lives, cut mortality rate from HIV, TB and malaria by half, and build stronger health systems by 2023.

–IANS

